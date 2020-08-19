Fisher Creek fire south of Glenwood Springs prompts evacuations

A new wildfire has prompted evacuations south of Glenwood Springs.

The Fisher Creek fire was reported at about 4 p.m. Wednesday burning in the Spring Valley area, according to the Carbondale & Rural Fire Protection District.

The fire, at about 200 acres, is growing quickly, the fire department said: “High Aspen Residences, Coulter Ranch and Homestead Estates are being evacuated.”

An evacuation center has been set up at Roaring Fork High School, 2270 CO-133, Carbondale.

A much larger wildfire, the 29,000-acre Grizzly Creek fire, is burning in the Glenwood Canyon area and has shut down Interstate 70 for more than a week.