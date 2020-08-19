Fantasy TE Sleepers | Sporting News

The tight end position features only a handful of truly elite options heading into 2020. Travis Kelce, George Kittle, Darren Waller, Zach Ertz, and Mark Andrews were the only five tight ends who scored more than 200 fantasy points last year. Fantasy football owners who cannot land one of those five options (and Evan Engram and Hunter Henry) must be on the lookout for the right TE sleeper or potential breakout later in their draft, even if that means drafting a backup.

Here’s a closer look at 10 potentially undervalued TEs, from those who will go in the middle rounds to those who might not be drafted at all.