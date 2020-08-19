Fantasy RB Sleepers | Sporting News

Fantasy football owners are always looking for sleepers, though the definition of the word varies. Call them underranked, underdrafted, or simply potential steals, but one thing is certain — you need to hit on a few to win a fantasy championship. Running back sleepers are arguably the most important type to have circled on your draft cheat sheet, and thankfully, breakout RBs come in a variety of packages.

Things are no different in 2020, as it’s not hard to find more of these calculated dart throws. Rookies or younger backs behind shaky veterans — see Devin Singletary and Miles Sanders from 2019 — tend to be good sleeper targets. Whether they are potential RB2s or someone deeper in the rankings, it’s all about looking for potential opportunities.

At running back, there also tends to be attrition because of age or injuries, which open up the door for current backups to have bigger roles. Smart managers stash handcuffs with upside. Here are 16 potential breakouts to consider at various points during your draft: