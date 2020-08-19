Fantasy RB PPR Rankings | Sporting News

By
Lisa Witt
-
0
7

Receptions are a big thing — but not the only thing — in PPR leagues. Yards and touchdowns still matter most, so even though someone like Derrick Henry moves down in our fantasy RB PPR rankings, he still has plenty of value. Likewise, reception-machines like Tarik Cohen and James White move up, but they’re not suddenly elite running backs. Keeping a balance between “traditional” workhorse backs and receiving specialists can give you a good blend of consistency and upside, as well as help you find the right sleepers and breakout candidates.

The subtle movers in the top tier can be easy to overlook. Everyone knows Alvin Kamara is an elite receiver, but Kenyan Drake is a possible breakout candidate who can be had for a slightly lower cost. Drake averaged 5.5 targets and 3.7 receptions in six games with the Cardinals last year. That averages to just under 59 receptions over a 16-game season, which would have tied him for ninth among all RBs last year. With Kyler Murray a year more experienced and Drake having a full offseason in the Cardinals system, it’s entirely possible that number increases even more.

2020 STANDARD FANTASY RANKINGS:
Quarterback | Running back | Wide receiver | Tight end | D/ST | Kicker | Superflex | Top 200

On the flip side you have Leonard Fournette, who surprised almost everyone with 76 receptions last season. That number is likely to come down this year with the addition of Chris Thompson. Given his history, it’s safe to say Thompson won’t stay healthy all year, but Fournette, while still gaining some value in PPR leagues, might be overvalued.

2020 Fantasy Sleepers:
6 QBs | 16 RBs | 14 WRs | 10 TEs | 5 D/STs | One from each team

Along those lines, it’s important to know which back in a committee will be the preferred pass-catcher. Again, this doesn’t mean they’ll have more value, but it might mean they have more value than most realize. We prefer Phillip Lindsay to Melvin Gordon in standard leagues, but Gordon should have the edge in PPR formats. Similarly, we prefer JK Dobbins to Mark Ingram, James White to Sony Michel, Matt Breida to Jordan Howard, and Antonio Gibson to Adrian Peterson in PPR. It’s possible touchdowns will ultimately give the latter halves of those duos more value, but if carries are relatively close, then we’ll stick with the far superior receivers in PPR formats. Given the ages/relative mediocrity of some of the veteran backs, we foresee more of an overall workload split than many think.

Regardless, having a few “receiving backs” gives your team a higher floor in PPR leagues, as they’re not totally reliant on touchdowns, heavy workloads, or big plays. You’ll have to deal with the occasional dud, but that’s true of most players at most positions. Ideally you’d have a team full of Saquon Barkley’s and Christian McCaffrey’s, but since that isn’t possible, you have to crunch the numbers and look for advantages where you can find them. 

We’ll continue to update our RB PPR rankings throughout the preseason. Check back for updates.  For our standard RB rankings, click here

These rankings are for full-point PPR leagues.

  • #1

    Christian McCaffrey, Panthers

  • #2

    Saquon Barkley, Giants

  • #6

    Ezekiel Elliott, Cowboys

  • #9

    Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Chiefs

  • #11

    Leonard Fournette, Jaguars

  • #12

    Kenyan Drake, Cardinals

  • #14

    Austin Ekeler, Chargers

  • #15

    Chris Carson, Seahawks

  • #16

    Devin Singletary, Bills

  • #17

    Miles Sanders, Eagles

  • #18

    David Montgomery, Bears

  • #21

    James Conner, Steelers

  • #23

    David Johnson, Texans

  • 26 Raheem Mostert, 49ers
    27 Jonathan Taylor, Colts
    28 Phillip Lindsay, Broncos
    29 D’Andre Swift, Lions
    30 Marlon Mack, Colts
    31 Tevin Coleman, 49ers
    32 Ronald Jones II, Buccaneers
    33 Kareem Hunt, Browns
    34 Melvin Gordon, Broncos
    35 Sony Michel, Patriots
    36 Adrian Peterson, Washington
    37 Darwin Thompson, Chiefs
    38 Kerryon Johnson, Lions
    39 Jordan Howard, Dolphins
    40 Matt Breida, Dolphins
    41 Antonio Gibson, Washington
    42 Latavius Murray, Saints
    43 Darrell Henderson, Rams
    44 Ke’Shawn Vaughn, Buccaneers
    45 Alexander Mattison, Vikings
    46 James White, Patriots
    47 Tarik Cohen, Bears
    48 Duke Johnson, Texans
    49 Chase Edmonds, Cardinals
    50 Zack Moss, Bills
    51 Boston Scott, Eagles
    52 Ito Smith, Falcons
    53 Justin Jackson, Chargers
    54 Tony Pollard, Cowboys
    55 Devontae Booker, Raiders
    56 Malcolm Brown, Rams
    57 Rashaad Penny, Seahawks
    58 Jamaal Williams, Packers
    59 Giovani Bernard, Bengals
    60 Nyheim Hines, Colts
    61 Lamical Perrine, Jets
    62 Damien Harris, Patriots
    63 Ryquell Armstead, Jaguars
    64 Joshua Kelley, Chargers
    65 A.J. Dillon, Packers
    66 Dare Ogunbowale, Buccaneers
    67 Chris Thompson, Jaguars
    68 Darrynton Evans, Titans
    69 Bryce Love, Washington
    70 Anthony McFarland Jr., Steelers
    71 Elijah McGuire, Chiefs
    72 Dion Lewis, Giants
    73 Jerick McKinnon, 49ers
    74 Justice Hill, Ravens
    75 Lynn Bowden Jr., Raiders
    76 Frank Gore, Jets
    77 Royce Freeman, Broncos
    78 Carlos Hyde, Seahawks
    79 Jalen Richard, Raiders
    80 DeAndre Washington, Chiefs
    81 Gus Edwards, Ravens
    82 Benny Snell Jr., Steelers
    83 Reggie Bonnafon, Panthers

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR