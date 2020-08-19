Fantasy QB Sleepers | Sporting News

Fantasy football owners should draft a starting quarterback that can score 250 points in a single season. A total of 11 quarterbacks hit that bench-mark last season – a list that begins with Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson and ends with new Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady. That list will comprise a lot of the “starting” quarterbacks drafted in single-QB leagues this year, but we all know that at least a few breakout QBs will emerge and crash the party, finishing 2020 as top-10 (or even top-five) players. Spotting those sleepers in your pre-draft rankings can go a long way toward a successful season, especially in two-QB leagues.

Below, we’ll highlight six quarterbacks with that kind of potential this season. That includes two rookies, two second-year signal-callers, and two veterans who have started in the Super Bowl in the past five seasons but still have the potential to vastly outproduce their preseason average draft positions.