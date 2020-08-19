Facebook says it has further cracked down on QAnon, removing 790 Groups and restricting another 1,950 Groups, 440 Pages, and over 10,000 Instagram accounts (Sheera Frenkel/New York Times)

Sheera Frenkel / New York Times:
Facebook says it has further cracked down on QAnon, removing 790 Groups and restricting another 1,950 Groups, 440 Pages, and over 10,000 Instagram accounts — The social network also said it was restricting another 1,950 groups, 440 pages on Facebook and more than 10,000 accounts on Instagram related to the conspiracy group.
