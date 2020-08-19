Home Technology Facebook removes over 980 Groups, 520 Pages, and 160 ads for "US-based...

Facebook removes over 980 Groups, 520 Pages, and 160 ads for "US-based militia organizations,quot; and those that identify as Antifa (Julia Carrie Wong/The Guardian)

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
1


Julia Carrie Wong / The Guardian:

Facebook removes over 980 Groups, 520 Pages, and 160 ads for “US-based militia organizations,rdquo; and those that identify as Antifa  —  Facebook has taken down or restricted more than 10,000 groups, pages and Instagram accounts associated with QAnon, in the latest effort …

RELATED ARTICLES

©