European shares weaken after Wall Street rally as growth worries persist By

© . The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt

() – European stocks slipped on Wednesday, failing to draw strength from a record run for Wall Street’s S,amp;P 500, as investors feared a resurgence in coronavirus cases could dent a nascent economic recovery in the continent.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index () was down 0.1% by 0715 GMT, with utilities (), mining () and oil and gas () leading losses.

BP (L:), Total (PE:) and Royal Dutch Shell (L:) were down between 0.4% and 1% as crude prices slid on concerns about U.S. fuel demand. [O/R]

Trillions in dollars of stimulus and a rally in technology stocks helped the S,amp;P 500 confirm a bull market on Tuesday, but doubts over the strength of a global recovery from the health crisis limited gains across other markets. [GLOB/MKTS]

Several countries in Europe imposed fresh travel curbs due to a pick-up in coronavirus cases.

German utility group RWE (DE:) fell 5.2% as it launched a share issue to finance its purchase of wind turbine maker Nordex ‘s (DE:) project development pipeline.

Shipping group Maersk (CO:) jumped 5.6% as it reinstated full-year earnings guidance above its previous forecast.

