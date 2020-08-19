Eskom to restart load shedding at 09:00

Eskom will implement stage 2 load shedding on Wednesday between 09:00 and 22:00.

The power utility said the country’s national grid was under severe pressure as a result of cold weather and faults at a number of generating units.

“As the aged generation infrastructure is unreliable and volatile, this constrained power system is expected to persist for the rest of the week, particularly as the cold front hits,” it said.

“We urge the people of South Africa to help reduce electricity usage in order to assist Eskom to reduce the instance of load shedding and keep the lights on.”