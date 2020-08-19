Enola Holmes: Millie Bobby Brown’s Netflix film has an embarrassing historical error on its poster

Millie Bobby Brown’s new Netflix movie Enola Holmes has gone viral after eagle-eyed observers spotted a historical error on its poster.

The Stranger Things star portrays Sherlock Holmes’s little sister in the mystery film, with Henry Cavill starring as Sherlock and Helena Bonham Carter as their mother.

While reaction has been strong to the film’s teaser trailer, with a longer glimpse at the film expected soon, its poster has raised some eyebrows.





Download the new Independent Premium app Sharing the full story, not just the headlines

In the background of the poster is a shot of Big Ben, with Portcullis House tucked behind it.

However, Portcullis House was only opened in 2001, while Enola Holmes is set at some point in the 19th century.

Read more

“Presumably the mystery revolves around the sudden appearance of Portcullis House in 19th century London,” joked graphic designer Daniel Benneworth-Gray on Twitter.

“Facepalm,” wrote another person. “I HATE it when stuff like this is missed… so simple, but so annoying…”





Enola Holmes, which was originally intended for release in cinemas before being bought by Netflix, is the first movie to be produced by Brown, who is just 16.

Released on Netflix on 23 September, it is intended to launch a new film franchise for the young star.