Emmys 2020: Who Should Win for Lead Actor in a Comedy? [POLL]

RELATED STORIES

A trio of industry veterans, two more perennial nominees and a fresh-faced newcomer… which funny man will laugh last when this year’s Emmy winner for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series is revealed?

Barry‘s Bill Hader has won in this category the last two years running, but since we’re still waiting (impatiently) for Barry‘s third season, we’ll see a new winner this year. In fact, none of this year’s six nominees have won yet for their current roles… but three of them have touched Emmy gold in the past. Ted Danson, up for the final season of NBC’s The Good Place, last won back in 1993 for playing Sam Malone on Cheers. Michael Douglas, with a second straight nod for Netflix’s The Kominsky Method, won in 2013 for playing Liberace in HBO’s Behind the Candelabra. And Schitt’s Creek nominee Eugene Levy won a pair of writing Emmys in the 1970s during his days on SCTV.

Plus, a pair of familiar faces to Emmy voters are looking for their first career win: black-ish star Anthony Anderson, up for a whopping sixth straight year; and Don Cheadle, who scored a second straight nod for playing stock trader Mo Monroe on Showtime’s Black Monday. (He also tallied four nominations in this category for his previous Showtime series, House of Lies.) Rounding out the category is a true newcomer: Ramy Youssef, nominated for the sophomore season of Hulu’s Ramy. Youssef did win the Golden Globe in this category earlier this year, though, so don’t count him out just yet.

So which actor deserves to take over for Hader and start a winning streak of his own when the Emmys are handed out on Sunday, Sept. 20? Vote for your favorite in the poll below, then hit the comments to defend your pick.

Every day through Aug. 28, we’ll be posting another “Who should win?” poll, so be sure to visit TVLine.com each day to weigh in on who deserves TV’s most prestigious honor. (For a list of this year’s major Emmy nominees, click here.)