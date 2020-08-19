Elijah Taylor supported by Gillon McLachlan after receiving racial abuse, Sydney Swans

The AFL has strongly condemned the racial abuse aimed at Sydney Swans youngster Elijah Taylor after he was suspended for the remainder of the 2020 season.

After he was banned for breaching COVID-19 protocols by attempting to sneak his partner into the Swans’ hotel, Taylor revealed that he had been racially abused on social media.

On the eve of its Indigenous Round, the AFL slammed the abused levelled at the 19-year-old, calling the comments “abhorrent and inexcusable”.

The league will attempt to revoke club or AFL memberships if the individuals abusing Taylor are found to be members of either party.

Elijah Taylor was suspended for the remainder of the season and fined $25,000 for breaching protocols (Getty)

Despite suspending Taylor for the season, the AFL has offered him the full support of the league’s welfare providers.

“Our message is clear, if you are going post racists comments online at our players, then there is no place in football for you,” AFL CEO Gillon McLachlan said in a statement.

“This week’s Sir Doug Nicholls Round is a celebration, of more than the outstanding on-field performances, but of all the contributions by Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples and communities in our game, past and present.

“To read the comments Elijah has been subjected to overnight is incredibly disappointing and demonstrates that we need to do so much more as a society to educate and hold racist behaviour into account.

The AFL has thrown its support behind the talented youngster, despite banning him for the 2020 season (Getty)

“I want Elijah and all our Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander players to know that I stand with you, and our organisation’s obligation is to do whatever we can we put a stop to abuse of our people.”

The AFL’s support of Taylor comes after his club also condemned the racial abuse.

“Elijah made a poor decision last week and is dealing with the consequences – he does not deserve to be racially abused,” Sydney said in a statement.

“It is beyond disappointing to see messages like this.”

The Swans were fined $25,000 while Taylor and his girlfriend are expected to be fined by WA police.