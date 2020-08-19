E.U. Rejects Belarus Election, Without Demanding a New One

“I am not saying that the elections were ideal — of course not,” Mr. Lavrov said in a television interview Wednesday. “I would like to recommend to everyone not to use the difficult situation in Belarus to derail a normal, mutually respectful dialogue between the authorities and society.”

Linas Linkevicius, the foreign minister of Lithuania, which borders Belarus, succeeded in his effort to get Brussels to establish a fund to help “the victims of Belarusian oppression.’’ Brussels could also build on existing efforts by nongovernmental organizations to help Belarusian civil society and the political opposition, both within and outside the country, much as the West quietly helped the Solidarity movement in Poland in the 1980s.

The bloc already has tough sanctions in place against Belarus, including an arms embargo, a ban on the export of goods for internal repression, an asset freeze and a travel ban against four people listed in connection with the unresolved disappearances of two opposition politicians some 20 years ago.

European sanctions against Belarus were eased in 2016, when it appeared that Mr. Lukashenko might be relaxing his authoritarian grip a bit, with restrictions lifted on 170 individuals and three companies. But they can easily be reinstated and updated.

The West should be particularly careful not to offer the opposition any kind of security guarantee, said Ian Lesser, director of the Brussels office of the German Marshall Fund. “The region is acutely aware of the West being unable to deliver on implicit and sometimes explicit commitments of support going back to World War II,” he said, including the Russia-Georgia war of 2008. “They are aware of this mixed history of Western reliability.’’

At the same , Mr. Lesser said, the West can provide financial and practical support to opposition actors themselves, many of whom have already left or been forced to leave Belarus. As the role of social media has become more obvious, “that kind of support can be extremely meaningful,’’ he said.

Melissa Eddy contributed reporting from Berlin.