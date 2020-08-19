Driver who killed two men in crash is convicted by Denver jury of vehicular homicide

A driver who ran a red light, smashing into another vehicle, killing two men, has been found guilty of multiple felonies including two counts of vehicular homicide.

Jeffery D. Sloan, 37, of Glendale, was found guilty by a jury Tuesday in Denver District Court, according to a news release.

Killed in the June 9, 2019, crash were Yasir Hasan and Mark Karla. Hasan was an Uber driver and Karla was his passenger.

Hasan, 33, came to the United States in 2012 from Iraq, where he studied electrical engineering, according to his family. He had just become engaged prior to his death. Karla, 45, his passenger, had attended a Garth Brooks concert at Broncos Stadium at Mile High and was taking Hasan’s Uber ride home. He was dentist in Commerce City and the son-in-law of Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers.

The District Attorney’s Office of the 18th Judicial District was appointed special prosecutor in the case.

“The defendant fled from the police in a stolen car, and he blew through a traffic light at nearly twice the speed limit, ending two innocent lives. After looking to see how much carnage he had wrought, he fled again like a coward. He even tried to flee police when they went to arrest him,” District Attorney George Brauchler said in the release. “But he could not run from the evidence or this conscientious jury. He could not run from justice.”

