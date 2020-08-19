Drive hands-free on the motorway IN MONTHS: Ministers draw up plans to approve ‘lane-keeping’ tech

Drivers could be allowed to take their hands off the wheel, send a text or watch a film on a busy 70mph motorway, with the Government set to look into ways to allow self-driving cars onto Britain’s roads.

Technology that automatically keeps cars in their lane on motorways without the driver steering could be on UK roads as early as next year, the Government revealed yesterday.

Ministers are examining whether vehicles fitted with an Automated Lane Keeping System (ALKS) should be allowed to use it at speeds of up to 70mph on some of the country’s busiest roads.

The ALKS system is classified by the UN as Level 3 automation – meaning drivers do not have to be in charge of the vehicle, but must be ready to take charge with warning.

However, the driver is not required to monitor the driving environment, meaning they could be allowed to undertake tasks such as sending a text message or watching a film – so long as they could easily re-take charge of the vehicle.

In a call for evidence, the government suggest the technology will be available in cars from the spring and asks for views on how it should be legislated.

They believe it will make roads safer by cutting accidents caused by people changing lanes.

When activated, an Automated Lane Keep System keeps the vehicle within its lane, controlling its movements for extended periods of without the driver needing to do anything

The technology is categorised as more advanced than that currently enabled by Tesla for its Autopilot system on cars such as the Model 3, Model S and Model X.

ALKS are categorised as ‘Level 3’ autonomy and can take over control of a vehicle, keeping it in lane so the driver doesn’t need to have any input.

Current UK laws mean drivers can use technology such as lane assist systems, but must remain engaged in the task of driving and aware of their environment – in line with Level 2.

Level 3 signifies that the person at the wheel is not driving when the automated systems are engaged, but can step in at any and must take over at the system’s request.

Which car brands are currently using lane assistance in their vehicles? Elon Musk’s firm Tesla are one of the companies leading the way in terms of driver-less technology. The American firm has its Autopilot system on cars such as the Model 3, Model S and Model X. However current UK laws mean the highest level of automation allowed under a classification system by the UN’s Economic Commission for Europe is Level 2 – which drivers must be paying attention to driving at all times. According to Tesla, Autopilot enables your car to steer, accelerate and brake automatically within its lane. But it says on its UK website that the current ‘Autopilot features require active driver supervision and do not make the vehicle autonomous’. Germany recently banned Tesla from using what a court called ‘misleading advertising statements’ relating to the capabilities of the firm’s driver assistance systems and to autonomous driving, a Munich judge ruled last month. Tesla can appeal the ruling, which will remove all ads referencing the capabilities of its Autopilot feature in the country where Elon Musk intends to set up shop in Europe with a new Gigafactory. The case was brought by Germany’s Wettbewerbszentrale, an industry sponsored body tasked with policing anti-competitive practices, and the ruling garnered the backing of vehicle safety experts who have warned that ‘over-reliance on the Autopilot system can be catastrophic’. American firm has its Autopilot system on cars such as the Model 3, Model S and Model X German manufacturer BMW has also been leading the way in the driver-less technology field. In 2016, it announced its seventh-generation BMW 5-series would feature technology which allows motorists to take their hands off the steering wheel – even at high speeds – for up to 30 seconds. Again, the system is not allowed in the UK. Nissan has its ProPilot Assist on the electronic-powered Nissan Leaf and its Infiniti QX50, while Volvo has Pilot Assist on the Volvo XC40 and XC60. Volkswagen and Audi offer systems that will warn the driver if they drift out of lane. Mercedes and Ford are just some of the manufacturers to offer active lane keeping which actually steers the car back into its lane. In America, Cadillac has its Super Cruise on the Cadillac CT6, but the system is only for available only on limited-access highways that have already been mapped. But it’s not all top end vehicles that have semi-automated systems. Earlier this year Kia announced its Picanto, priced between £10,000 and £13,000 will feature technology that will: warn of and help avoid forward collisions; detect pedestrian, cyclist and vehicles; warn of cars in the blind spot; keep you in lane; and warn if you are starting to nod off. Earlier this year Kia announced its Picanto, priced between £10,000 and £13,000 will feature technology that will: warn of and help avoid forward collisions; detect pedestrian, cyclist and vehicles; warn of cars in the blind spot; keep you in lane; and warn if you are starting to nod off According to figures in June, more than 60 companies have applied to test autonomous vehicles in California U.S. alone. Elon Musk last year promised a fleet of autonomous robotaxis would start operating in 2020. But recently he has said he hopes to deploy the system with humans monitoring it in early 2021, depending on regulatory approval.

With a Level 3 system activated, the user is allowed to do other things, such as watch a movie or even send a text message, but must retain some level of alertness.

There are five stages of autonomy for self-driving cars, with Level 5 being full autonomy.

When activated, the ALKS keeps the vehicle within its lane, controlling its movements for extended periods of without the driver needing to do anything.

However, the driver must be ready and able to resume driving control within seconds if prompted by the vehicle.

The government has launched a call for evidence over the use of the ALKS system on UK roads

Transport Minister Rachel Maclean said: ‘Automated technology could make driving safer, smoother and easier for motorists and the UK should be the first country to see these benefits, attracting manufacturers to develop and test new technologies.’

Currently, the highest level of vehicle autonomy being used on UK roads is Tesla’s Autopilot, which is classified as Level 2

If given the green light, Automated Lane Keep Systems will be the first instance of Level 3 vehicle autonomy in the UK

While it is similar to the technology already being used by Tesla, which it calls Autopilot, the US firm’s system is only deemed Level 2 – where drivers are expected to keep their attention on traffic.

Lane Keeping Assist – a function that’s been available in new cars for over a decade – is also deemed to fall into Level 1 and 2 because it only alerts the driver that they are veering out of their lane and it is up to the user to steer the vehicle.

The ALKS technology is backed by the AA and the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), which say it could prevent tens of thousands of accidents.

The Department for Transport wants to determine ‘whether vehicles using this technology should be legally defined as an automated vehicle, which would mean the technology provider would be responsible for the safety of the vehicle when the system is engaged, rather than the driver’.

‘The UK’s work in this area is world leading and the results from this call for evidence could be a significant step forward for this exciting technology.’

According to the DfT, ALKS is designed to ‘enable drivers – for the first ever – to delegate the task of driving to the vehicle’.

‘When activated, the system keeps the vehicle within its lane, controlling its movements for extended periods of without the driver needing to do anything. The driver must be ready and able to resume driving control when prompted by the vehicle.’

More than 50 countries, including EU member states, have agreed common regulations for vehicles with ALKS, United Nations rule makers announced in June.

But strict requirements suggested by the UN include a use at maximum speeds of 60kph (37mph), a data-storing ‘black box’ being on board, the driver wearing a seatbelt at all times and the device only activating on roads equipped with a central reservation dividing traffic moving in opposite directions, where pedestrians and cyclists are prohibited.

Mike Hawes, chief executive of the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), said: ‘Automated technologies for vehicles, of which automated lane keeping is the latest, will be life-changing, making our journeys safer and smoother than ever before and helping prevent some 47,000 serious accidents and save 3,900 lives over the next decade.

‘This advanced technology is ready for roll out in new models from as early as 2021, so today’s announcement is a welcome step in preparing the UK for its use, so we can be among the first to grasp the benefits of this road safety revolution.’

The Government says it is acting now to ‘ensure that regulation is ready where necessary’ when ALKS is eventually introduced.

Commenting on the potential arrival of ALKS in the UK, Edmund King, AA president, said: ‘Over the last fifty years leading edge in-car technology from seat belts to airbags and ABS has helped to save thousands of lives.

‘The Government is right to be consulting on the latest collision-avoidance system which has the potential to make our roads even safer in the future.’

Though motoring groups such as the AA have backed the call for evidence, automated vehicles have proved controversial in the past.

A study by the University of Nottingham in 2019 suggested using a driverless car may make you less competent behind the wheel and ill-prepared to take over the wheel in an emergency.

The study was into ‘conditional automation’ cars capable of self-driving on motorways and in traffic jams, which are expected to be available on the UK market in the next few years.

The research involved 49 drivers of different ages and genders driving a simulator for half an hour every day for five days.

Participants began by driving manually but when the simulation reached a stretch of dual carriageway they were given the chance to hand over control to the car itself.

After around 20 minutes, they were told they needed to manually drive the car again and would get a 60-second ‘prepare to drive’ notification.

Researchers Gary Burnett, David Large and Davide Salanitri found that the driving after the participants took back control of the car was poor, swerving across lanes and varying their speed during the 10 seconds following the handover.

More than 60 companies have applied to test autonomous vehicles in California alone – many in the hope of making a large-scale fully-automated ride-hailing service.

Several companies including Alphabet Inc.’s Waymo and General Motors’ GM Cruise had pledged to do it during the past two years.

But those plans were delayed when the industry pulled back after an Uber automated test vehicle hit and killed a pedestrian in March 2018 in Tempe, Arizona.