Donald Trump Fires Back at Michelle Obama After She Disses Him in DNC Speech

WENN/Instagram

The 45th President of the United States attacks Barack Obama and Joe Biden administration in a Twitter rant, and criticizes the former First Lady’s pre-taped speech.

Donald Trump appeared to get worked up following Michelle Obama’s powerful speech at the the virtual Democratic National Convention on Monday night, August 17. In response to the former First Lady’s diss at him, the president took to Twitter on early Tuesday to clap back at Barack Obama’s wife.

“Somebody please explain to @MichelleObama that Donald J. Trump would not be here, in the beautiful White House, if it weren’t for the job done by your husband, Barack Obama,” he began his Twitter rant. Attacking former vice president and presumed Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, he continued, “Biden was merely an afterthought, a good reason for that very late & unenthusiastic endorsement…..”

Defending his administration, the 45th POTUS claimed, “…..My Administration and I built the greatest economy in history, of any country, turned it off, saved millions of lives, and now am building an even greater economy than it was before. Jobs are flowing, NASDAQ is already at a record high, the rest to follow. Sit back & watch!”

Trump went on attacking former president Obama and his administration, writing, “The ObamaBiden Administration was the most corrupt in history, including the fact that they got caught SPYING ON MY CAMPAIGN, the biggest political scandal in the history of out Country. It’s called Treason, and more.” He sarcastically concluded his message, “Thanks for your very kind words Michelle!”

<br />

Later, when asked by a reporter about Mrs. Obama’s speech on the first night of the DNC, Trump seemed to borrow the former First Lady’s words as hitting back at her, “Well she’s in over her head.” He criticized her pre-taped speech, saying, “Frankly, she should’ve made the speech live, which she didn’t do.”

“She taped it. And it was not only taped, it was taped a long time ago, because she had the wrong deaths,” he added, referring to the number of people who died from coronavirus in America. “She didn’t even mention the vice presidential candidate.”

When Mrs. Obama recorded the speech, 150,000 Americans had died from the novel virus. Meanwhile, the number of casualties related to COVID-19 in the country has risen to over 170,000 today.

In her speech, the former First Lady pointed out why Trump should not get elected again. “Donald Trump is the wrong president for our country,” she said. “He has had more than enough time to prove that he can do the job, but he is clearly in over his head. He cannot meet this moment. He simply cannot be who we need him to be for us. It is what it is.”