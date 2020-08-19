Disabled boy found dead lying next to his toys after being ‘suffocated with a sponge by his mum’

A disabled 10-year-old boy who was allegedly suffocated by his mother had a sponge put in his mouth before being laid down next to his toys, a court heard.

Dylan Freeman died after his airway was restricted and was found lying on his back in the master bedroom of his London home.

The boy’s mother, Olga Freeman, appeared at the Old Bailey court today and is accused of murdering the youngster in Cumberland Park on Sunday.







(Image: Olga Freeman/Facebook)



The 40-year-old Russian national spoke only to confirm her name and date of birth when she appeared in the dock on Wednesday.

The court heard that the youngster was disabled, had autism and required -hour care.

Prosecutor Joel Smith said a post-mortem examination gave the cause of Dylan’s death as restriction of the airways.

Dylan’s father, celebrity photographer Dean Freeman, who was in Spain when his ex-wife allegedly killed their son, paid tribute to the boy earlier this week.

Mr Freeman, whose work includes campaigns with Bollywood star Deepika Padukone and Hollywood actor Bradley Cooper, said in a statement on Monday: “Dylan was a beautiful, bright, inquisitive and artistic child who loved to travel, visit art galleries and swim.

“We travelled extensively over the years together, spending such memorable in places including Brazil, France and Spain.

“I can’t begin to comprehend his loss.”

His Honour Judge Mark Lucraft QC remanded Olga Freeman, who wore a dark sweatshirt and had her hair tied back during the short hearing, in custody to appear at a plea and trial preparation hearing at the Old Bailey on November 4.