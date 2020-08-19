Dianna Agron Allegedly Back on Dating Game Amid Breakup Rumors With Husband

Twitter

The former ‘Glee’ actress is rumored to have split from the Mumford & Sons musician Winston Marshall after nearly four years of marriage and they are now living separately.

–

Dianna Agron and her husband Winston Marshall have reportedly split after three years of marriage.

The former “Glee” actress and Mumford & Sons star Winston, who wed in October 2016, have called time on their relationship, multiple sources confirmed to Us Weekly magazine.

“They have been living separately since last year,” one source told the publication, while another added, “(Dianna) is dating.”

The website also noted that the former pair still follow each other on Instagram.

Prior to marrying the British musician, Dianna, 34, counted “Glee” co-star Chord Overstreet among her exes.