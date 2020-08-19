Deals: Amazon Discounting 256GB iPad Air to $549.99 ($99 Off)

Amazon today has the 256GB Wi-Fi iPad Air (Silver) from 2019 for $549.99, down from an original price of $649.00. This $99 discount is a match of the previous low price seen on this model of the iPad Air, and Best Buy is offering the same discount.

While the tablet isn’t in stock currently, you can place your order today and lock in the savings ahead of the estimated shipping date. iPad Air discounts haven’t been frequent this summer, so it’s worth the wait for anyone who’s been shopping for the 10.5-inch tablet.

$99 OFF iPad Air for $549.99

Apple in March 2019 launched the new 10.5-inch iPad Air that serves as a middle-tier iPad option between the lower-end iPad and the higher-end iPad Pro models. You can head to our full Best Deals guide for iPad for even more iPad discounts.

