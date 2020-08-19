David Henrie Shares Ideas for ‘Wizards of Waverly Place’ Reboot

Disney Channel

The former Disney actor teases his ideas for a possible reboot of his hit television show as he claims the cast members would love to revive the series.

–

“Wizards of Waverly Place” actor David Henrie has insisted his co-stars are all on board for a potential reboot.

The star appeared in the hit Disney Channel series, about the adventures of three siblings who are wizards in training, alongside singer/actress Selena Gomez from 2007 to 2012.

David reunited with Greg Sulkin for their upcoming movie, “This Is the Year“, and reflecting on the fun they had working on the romantic comedy, he revealed if a reunion of the beloved series is a possibility.

“Nothing has happened yet, but there’s a lot of talk…we all talk about it for fun,” David admitted. “Everyone would be down, but it’s just a matter of time I think.”

Sharing his ideas for a reboot, David told Access, “I think what we said made the show special, was that we were a family, and that the family stuff together was like a family unit.”

“I think a great place to start the show would be the opposite version of that, so you have somewhere to go throughout the series. So if you started the show where the family’s divided, and not united…”

Jake T. Austin, Jennifer Stone, Maria Canals Barrera, and David DeLuise also starred in the popular show.