Date of Annual General Meeting & Closing Date for Nomination of Director

MELBOURNE, Australia, Aug. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Clean TeQ Holdings Limited (Clean TeQ or Company) (ASX/TSX:CLQ; OTCQX:CTEQF) advises that, in accordance with ASX Listing Rule 3.13.1, it’s next Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) will be held on Thursday, 15 October 2020 at 12.00pm (AEDT). An election of directors will be held at this AGM pursuant to ASX Listing Rule 14.5. Details of the Directors’ to be elected will be included in the forthcoming Notice of AGM.

The Closing Date for receipt of nominations for the position of Director is Thursday, 27 August 2020. Any nominations must be received in writing no later than 5:00pm (Melbourne time) on Thursday, 27 August 2020 at the Company’s Registered Office.

The Company notes that the deadline for nominations for the position of Director is separate to voting on Directors’ elections. Details of the Directors’ to be elected will be provided on the Company’s Notice of AGM in due course.

For enquiries, please contact:

Melanie Leydin

Company Secretary

+61 3 9692 7222

This announcement is authorised for release to the market by the Board of Directors of Clean TeQ Holdings Limited.

