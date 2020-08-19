Cricket South Africa appoints Kugandrie Govender as acting CEO

Cricket South Africa has appointed Kugandrie Govender as its acting CEO.

She replaces Jacques Faul, who resigned from his role earlier this week.

Govender, who was CSA’s chief commercial officer, is the first female to be named CEO of the organisation.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Wednesday announced the appointment of Kugandrie Govender as its acting chief executive officer (CEO).

This follows the abrupt resignation of Jacques Faul earlier this week.

“We are pleased to announce Kugandrie Govender’s appointment as acting chief executive of CSA. She is a multifaceted executive leader with more than 23 years’ experience in the corporate sector and currently holding the position of chief commercial officer at Cricket South Africa,” CSA’s acting president Beresford Williams said via a press statement.

Williams was himself appointed in his acting role on Tuesday after the resignation of Chris Nenzani as CSA president.

He added: “We believe that Kugandrie is the right person to drive the organisation forward during this period. Her experience has more than prepared her to fulfil this role with excellence, we are confident that she will propel the many strategic initiatives that CSA undertakes, to inspire and unify our stakeholders, partners and employees, to continue the work of building the reputation of cricket and more importantly Cricket South Africa, so as to contribute to its sporting competitiveness.”

Govender, who is the first female to serve in the role of CSA CEO, commented: “CSA’s mandate is to ensure that cricket is an inclusive sporting code for all South Africans. It is important to improve our reputation both locally and internationally.

“This is a critical for our organisation and crucial for key stakeholders to work together to improve the rating of cricket among those who love, support and follow the sport and those who have trust in the sport’s ability to unify all South Africans.

“We will work hard to improve the levels of pride amongst our stakeholders and I am humbled to be a part of the collective that commits itself to ensure that CSA is a federation of which South Africans are proud.”

