Craig Bellamy lauds Cooper Johns ahead of NRL debut against uncle Andrew Johns, Melbourne Storm, Parramatta Eels

Melbourne Storm coach Craig Bellamy has joked that Cooper Johns’ level-headed nature sets him apart from his famous father Matthew and uncle Andrew, as he prepares to make his NRL debut.

The 21-year-old will partner Ryley Jacks in the halves as he takes on the Parramatta Eels and his uncle Andrew, who is the halves coach for the Eels.

On the eve of the clash, Bellamy was full of praise for the younger Johns, saying he has prepared like he would make his debut all week.

“He’s a pretty level-headed kid, actually,” he said.

Craig Bellamy is impressed with Cooper Johns’ maturity despite him not having played an NRL game yet (Getty)

“Very level-headed, both on and off the field, which is probably not a Johns trait, especially off the field. I hope Matty and Joey don’t mind me saying that.

“Off the field he acts more like a 40 year-old than a 20 year-old but he’s a terrific kid to have around and his education in footy is second to none.”

However, Bellamy did reveal one Johns trait that Cooper did possess, his impressive confidence for a youngster.

“You just don’t expect (the confidence) at that age, but as I said, he is a Johns,” he said.

Cooper’s uncle Andrew Johns will be tasked with detailing a gameplan to stop the debutant in his boots (Getty)

“He has been terrific since he’s been here and he certainly doesn’t go and sit up the back of the room, he’s very confident.

“Having said that, we’ve known him for a little while as well. Matthew used to do a little bit of work with us, and I remember (Cooper) coming down a few times as a 13-year-old.”

In an interesting twist, Johns will make his debut, knowing his uncle has been plotting his side’s downfall all week.

Parramatta is aiming to rebound from a shock 14-12 loss to the Dragons last week, having managed just two tries from 38 possessions in St George Illwarra’s red zone.