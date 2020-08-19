CPPIB tracks four ways the pandemic is changing us to hone its strategy

Article content continued

The CPPIB report suggests investors, including the pension giant, will also be tracking the impact on cities and infrastructure, including changes in commuting and other travel and mobility trends, as well as a potential shift of populations away from the largest, most densely-populated urban centres.

In terms of the impact on global supply chains, the report suggests beneficiaries of the pandemic will include providers of supply chain software and automation.

“Radical” changes in behaviours occurred during lockdowns imposed to slow the spread of COVID-19, largely driven by health and economic concerns as well as political uncertainty, according to CPPIB, with potentially long-lasting effects. These are being taken into consideration as the $434 billion fund makes decisions.

“As COVID-19 impacts consumers, businesses and governments, we continue to monitor and assess the changing landscape as part of our ongoing risk management efforts, and to identify new investment opportunities,” said Leon Pedersen, managing director and head of thematic at CPP Investments.

In an interview, Pedersen said the insights are already playing into investment discussions for his unit, formed in 2014, which invests along six themes dealing with structure change including technology, demographics, and climate.

“We are making investments along those lines,” he said, adding that there is at least one investment in the pipeline in the area of tele-health.