Covid-19: 159 more deaths, as cases rise to 596 060

Covid-19-related illnesses in the past -hour cycle have claimed the lives of 159 people, increasing the number of deaths to 12 423 nationally.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said the majority of deaths were registered in KwaZulu-Natal, where 45 people died.

“Regrettably, we report a further 159 Covid-19-related deaths with 45 from KwaZulu-Natal, 43 from Gauteng, 37 from the Eastern Cape, 29 from the Western Cape and five from the Free State. This brings the total Covid-19-related cumulative deaths to 12 423.

“We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers who treated the deceased. The recoveries now stand at 491 441, which translates to a recovery rate of 82%. As of today, a cumulative total of 596 060 confirmed Covid-19 cases in South Africa have been recorded, with 3 916 new cases identified,” said Mkhize.

The number of tests conducted to date stands at 3 455 671, with 25 324 new tests conducted since the last report.