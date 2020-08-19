Cole Sprouse Confirms He and Lili Reinhart ‘Permanently Split’ in a Statement

WENN/Nicky Nelson

This arrives after the ‘Riverdale’ actress denies that her remarks in a recent intervew about her split with Cole, explaining that ‘they are about the depression I’ve felt over these last few months.’

Cole Sprouse has broken his silence on his split from “Riverdale” co-star Lili Reinhart in a rare statement. Cole took to his Instagram account on Wednesday, August 19 to confirm that he and Lili, who started dating in 2017, called it quits earlier this year.

“Lili and I initially separated in January of this year, deciding to more permanently split in March,” the Jughead Jones of The CW’s series explained. Despite the split, Cole noted that she had “an incredible experience” during the time he was with the 23-year-old blonde star, adding, “I’ll always feel lucky and cherish that I had the chance to fall in love.”

The former Disney channel made public that they still remain friends following the separation. “I wish her nothing but the utmost love and happiness moving forward. All I’ll say about it, anything else you hear doesn’t matter,” he said.

He also promoted Lili’s upcoming movie “Chemical Hearts“, which will be released on August 21. “I’m sure she’s just as incredible in it as everything else she does. Thanks guys,” Cole gushed.

This arrives after Lili took to Twitter to deny that her remarks to Refinery29 was about her split with Cole. “Quotes taken from my most recent interview are not about a ‘breakup.’ They are about the depression I’ve felt over these last few months,” she tweeted on Tuesday, August 18.

“Tired of people taking my words out of context and piecing together their own story for clickbait. I would never speak so candidly about something as personal as a breakup. That’s incredibly private. I was addressing my depression,” she continued.

Lili Reinhart denied talking about splitting in a recent interview.

In the interview, Lili opened up about being in a “black tunnel [that] was never going to end” for the past few months. “I couldn’t see the light. I was like, I feel like I’m dying,” she added. “It was f***ing rough, and there’s no other way through it than just through it. I’ve seen a lot of people when it comes to heartache and grief and breakups, and they try to get that void filled with sex, with coke, with food, with drinking, [but] the void is still there. I took the road less traveled and just dealt with my s**t. I had to face my own pain head-on.”

She also shared that “the last couple of months have probably [been] the most emotional few months of my entire life. And my therapist [told] me, ‘Your body’s going through withdrawal from love. You’re used to having this exchange of happy chemicals between you and the person that you’re with.’ In moments of my life, I have dropped every ounce of pride that I had just to be like, Love me. Please take the pain away for a day, a second, an hour, just so I can feel that fix again.”