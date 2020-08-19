Cold and blustery conditions hit NSW

A series of blustery cold fronts will bring strong winds, freezing temperatures and even snow to large parts of NSW over the next few days, according to Weatherzone.

Lows, cold fronts and troughs are generating powerful winds and showers in South Australia, Tasmania, Victoria and NSW. A Strong Wind Warning is in place for each state with Gale Warnings also current in Victoria and NSW.

Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) forecaster Rebecca Kamitakahara said the complex system is moving up from the southern ocean.

“The broader system is a really complex low pressure system which is sitting south of the continent,” she said.

“It’s throwing up a few cold fronts which are slowly moving up across the bight, going through South Australia and coming into Victoria and NSW.”

Showers are falling as snow on the alps and in highland Tasmania.

Brisk southwesterly winds are bringing showers to southern Western Australia. Dry, gusty winds are affecting the interior, raising dust.

Meteorologist Dean Narramore from the Bureau of Meteorology told Today that residents in NSW can expect gusts of almost 100 km/h today.

“We have warning for damaging winds for the Hunter down towards the south coast, particularly the elevated areas of Goulburn and the Blue Mountains,” Mr Narramore said.

“Windy conditions this morning, gusts up to 90 km/h that will ease later this morning through the afternoon, but we’re going to see winds pick up again.”

Mr Narramore said a very cold system rolling out of Antarctica is likely to bring a dusting of snow for Australia’s highest areas above sea level.

“We could see 50 to 100cm of snow through alpine resorts for higher elevated areas,” Mr Narramore said.

“Central and southern tableland areas we could see snow on the ground for to 36 hours in places that don’t normally see snow which could lead to dangerous driving conditions and closed roads through Friday night and Saturday.”

Here’s the state-by-state forecast across Australia for Thursday, August 20, 2020:

Mostly sunny, with a chance of morning fog about eastern districts north of Mackay and the Gulf Country District.

Light to moderate southeast to southwesterly winds, tending fresh and gusty at times in the south and southeast. Winds turning northeasterly about the northeast Peninsula, and west to southwesterly in southeast districts.

Maximum temperatures above average in eastern and northern districts, at or below average in southern districts. Minimum temperatures generally at or above average, apart from the southwest and far northeast. Highs of 24C in Brisbane, 29C in Rockhampton.

Fire Danger – Very High in the Peninsula, Northern Goldfields and Upper Flinders, Herbert and Lower Burdekin, Central Coast and Whitsundays, Capricornia, Central Highlands and Coalfields, Wide Bay and Burnett, and Southeast Coast Districts.

NEW SOUTH WALES & THE ACT

Showers across the southern inland, more frequent about the southern slopes and ranges. A shower or two over the central inland and northern tablelands.

Snow showers above 1100 metres on the Alps, with the chance of blizzards about the peaks. Possible snow about higher parts of the central tablelands.

Dry and partly cloudy elsewhere. West to southwesterly winds, fresh to strong in parts.

Daytime temperatures will reach 19C in Newcastle and Sydney but on 9C in Canberra and 12C in Wagga Wagga. Overnight lows dropping to 2C in Orange.

A Gale Warning is in place for: Coffs Coast, Macquarie Coast, Hunter Coast, Sydney Coast, Illawarra Coast and Eden Coast . While a Strong Wind Warning exists for: Sydney Closed Waters, Byron Coast and Batemans Coast.

The next marine wind warning summary will be issued by 4:10 am EST Thursday.

Scattered showers, tending widespread across the eastern ranges and the southwest. Showers falling as snow above 1100 metres.

A cool to cold and mostly cloudy day with moderate to fresh westerly winds, becoming strong about the southwest coast in the afternoon.

Highs across the state between 11C in Ararat and 15C in Melbourne, while temperatures will drop overnight to 4C in Bendigo and 6C in Geelong.

A Gale Warning is in place for: Central Gippsland Coast and East Gippsland Coast . And a Strong Wind Warning is current for: Port Phillip, Western Port, West Coast and Central Coast

The next marine wind warning summary will be issued by 5:10 am EST Thursday.

Showers about the west, far south and Bass Strait islands, with snow falling to around 500 metres in the west and south late evening. Possible small hail in the evening. Mainly fine elsewhere.

West to northwesterly winds, locally fresh and gusty, temperatures reaching 13C in Hobart, 14C in Launceston.

A Strong Wind Warning is in place for: Far North West Coast, Central North Coast, Banks Strait and Franklin Sound, East of Flinders Island, South East Coast, South West Coast and Central West Coast.

The next marine wind warning summary will be issued by 5:00 am EST Thursday.

A high to very high chance of showers about the central and eastern parts of the southern agricultural area, grading to a slight to medium chance of showers over the remainder of the agricultural area and far south of the pastoral districts.

Morning frost in the far northwest. Generally cool with moderate to fresh southwesterly winds, strong at times about the South East coast.

Top temperatures of 22C in Oodnadatta and a cooler 15C on the coast.

A Strong Wind Warning in place for: Lower West Coast, Central Coast, South Central Coast, Spencer Gulf, Investigator Strait, Upper South East Coast and Lower South East Coast.

The next marine wind warning summary will be issued by 5:10 am CST Thursday.

Showers near the southern and Eucla coasts and remaining southwestern parts of the South West Land Division.

Possible morning frost over parts of the Central Wheat Belt, Goldfields and the Great Southern districts.

Highs of 31C in Port Hedland and 17C in Bunbury, where overnight temperatures will drop to 6C.

Patchy morning frost in the western Simpson District. Patchy morning fog over the Top End and eastern Carpentaria District.

A slight chance of an afternoon shower on the Tiwi Islands. Sunny elsewhere. Moderate south to southeast winds, tending light to moderate east to northeast over the Top End.

Temperatures reaching tops of 32C in Darwin, a cooler 23C in the Alice, where temps will drop to overnight lows of 5C.

Fire Danger – High in the Gregory, eastern Carpentaria and eastern Arnhem Districts.