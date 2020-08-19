Cirque du Soleil creditors win control of the company as Caisse, TPG wiped out

Article content

Lenders to Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group won control of the company in a court-supervised restructuring, people with knowledge of the matter said.

The bid by the creditors’ group, which represents holders of about US$760 million in Cirque debt and includes Toronto-based Catalyst Capital Group Inc., must still receive the approval of a Canadian court. Lenders are planning to inject US$375 million of new capital into the Montreal-based company to restart its shows.

Under the proposal, first-lien creditors, owed more than US$900 million as of March 31, wind up with virtually all of the equity.

“We haven’t received a higher offer than that of our lenders,” Cirque spokeswoman Caroline Couillard said in an e-mailed message.

Cirque shareholders including TPG, China’s Fosun International Ltd. and Caisse de Depot et Placement du Quebec will see their investment wiped out under the creditors’ plan. TPG bought a majority stake in 2015.