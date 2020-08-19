Chris Pratt No Longer Travels to Malta for ‘Jurassic World’ Filming Due to Covid-19 Surge

Universal Pictures

The ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ director has been forced to be scale back the filming in the Mediterranean because of coronavirus concerns as local cases increase.

“Jurassic World: Dominion” director Colin Trevorrow is to scale back his shoot in Malta due to crew members contracting the coronavirus.

Local reports claimed last week (end9Aug20) that four “Jurassic World” crew members tested positive for Covid-19 while on the Mediterranean island and are now self-isolating.

Malta has seen an increase in coronavirus cases this month, to 600, with officials in the U.K., where “Jurassic World” main shoot is taking place, adding the country to its list of nations from which arrivals must quarantine for 14 days, and Maltese officials closing bars and limiting public gatherings.

A representative of the film’s studio tells .com that Trevorrow has decided only the second unit team will shoot on the island.

“Jurassic World: Dominion will have a significant presence in Malta with a second unit crew shooting there from the end of August through to September,” they say.

“Working with an abundance of caution as we have done throughout this production, first unit will no longer shoot in Malta to keep our presence on the ground to a minimum. We’d like to thank the Maltese Government and Film Commission for all their support and we look forward to a successful shoot in this beautiful country.”

Studio sources say around 200 crewmembers will still be shooting, with local workers bringing those involved up to a 1,000. However, stars Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, and Sam Neill will no longer travel to the Mediterranean.

The $200 million (£151 million) movie was the first blockbuster to return to production after global Covid-19 lockdowns, with Universal chiefs spending millions of dollars on extensive testing and safety measures.