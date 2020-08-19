Chinese Iron Importers Favor Crypto Over US Dollars By Cointelegraph

Chinese Iron Importers Favor Crypto Over US Dollars
The Chinese iron ore sector is shifting towards blockchain-powered cross-border platforms to conduct trade deals in the national currency yuan (), rather than the more usual USD transactions, as importers begin to adopt the technology.
According to China Economic Net, some of the world’s biggest iron miners have called for the adoption of blockchain platforms to sell the material straight to Chinese companies without the greenback involved whatsoever.
