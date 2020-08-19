Champions League: Paris Saint-Germain finally make it to final

Neymar helped lead Paris Saint-Germain to defeat Leipzig on Tuesday night and took the French club into its first-ever Champions League final.

Goals by Marquinhos, Angel Di Maria and Juan Bernat saw them secure an easy 3-0 win over Leipzig in what proved to be a one-sided match in Lisbon.

The score was 2-0 at half-, with both goals set up by Neymar, who was again outstanding at the Estadio da Luz, just as he had been in last week’s quarter-final against Atalanta.

Bernat’s goal came in the 55th minute and snuffed out any hopes of a comeback.

Leipzig could not compare with the might of the world’s most expensive player, or the many other outstanding performers in the PSG side, which no longer appeared overcome by the pressure of a Champions League knockout tie.

After major defeats in Europe in recent years, including a 6-1 loss against Barcelona in 2017 and last year’s defeat by Manchester United in the last 16, and with massive investment into the club by its Qatari owners, PSG finally lived up their billing.

Bayern Munich and Lyon meet in the second semi-final on Wednesday for the right to face PSG in Sunday’s final. Thomas Tuchel’s team are the first French finalists in Europe’s elite club competition since Monaco in 2004.