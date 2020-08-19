Celina Powell Insists Trey Songz Raped Her and Her Friend Despite His Denial

Instagram

Celina Powell has hit back at Trey Songz after he denied raping both her and her friend. In a series of Twitter posts, the self-proclaimed Instagram thot insisted that the singer did rape her and detailed what happened during the incident that allegedly took place on April 6.

Beginning her tweets by saying how shocked she was to see Trey denying the allegations, she then added, “You forced me to do something & threw my phone off the balcony, refused to let me & another younger girl go. I’m used to being treated like s**t. So I didn’t know what to do but call the police.”

However, because she and Trey apparently live in the same building, the latter allegedly threatened her the moment he learned of the police’s possible involvement. “YOU said you’d make it uncomfortable for me to live peacefully,” Celina said. “I dropped the charges. Fast toward (sic) now, I went to therapy. I healed.”

In a separate tweet, Celina also claimed that she was being beaten by Tory Lanez on top of her problems with Trey. “So with me being f***ing SCARED of knowing what you’re doing & living 3 Floors down, plus just being beaten by Tory Lanez, I’m like stuck,” Celina tweeted. She also pointed out that Tory had “multiple rape cases” against him, adding, “Wanna address that? Or just my friend?”

Later on, she returned to the micro-blogging site to make it clear that she did not make up any lie about the rape allegations, posting a photo of the police report. “I didn’t lie about jack s**t. Police & lawyers were involved,” so she said.

Trey has yet to respond back to Celina.

Prior to this, Celina and her friend, Aliza, opened up about the allegation when the two of them guest-starred on “No Jumping” podcast. The singer was quick to shut down the allegation by saying, “I usually stay quiet on this but I feel that in many ways the movement to fight for the women who actually have suffered harassment and abuse on various levels, has been hijacked by those who find it convenient for themselves to come up (become famous) as they seek to destroy someone’s life (sic).”

“I brush it off everytime but once you have an allegation no matter it’s true weight in validation, it’s now happened once and to some will be believable from that moment forward (sic). None of that happened,” he continued, before sharing several screenshots of text messages to prove his innocence.