Cate Blanchett and Tilda Swinton Added to Guillermo Del Toro’s ‘Pinocchio’ Remake

WENN

The ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ actress and the ‘Chronicles of Narnia’ star join Ewan McGregor for the upcoming stop-motion animated musical from director Guillermo Del Toro.

Cate Blanchett and Tilda Swinton are joining Ewan McGregor for Guillermo del Toro‘s “Pinocchio” revamp.

The stars have signed on to appear in the filmmaker’s stop-motion animated musical version of author Carlo Collodi’s classic tale, along with “Harry Potter” star David Bradley, Christoph Waltz, Finn Wolfhard, John Turturro, Ron Perlman, Tim Blake Nelson, and Burn Gorman. The all-star production is set to air on Netflix.

“After years of pursuing this dream project, I found my perfect partner in Netflix,” del Toro, who will be directing with Mark Gustafson, said in a statement. “We have spent a long time curating a remarkable cast and crew and have been blessed by continuous support from Netflix to quietly and carefully soldier on, barely missing a beat. We all love and practice animation with great passion and believe it to be the ideal medium to retell this classic story in a completely new way.”

Del Toro and Patrick McHale have penned the script for the latest version of the tale and they have recruited Academy Award winner Alexandre Desplat to compose the score.

The film has been in the works since last autumn (19).

Meanwhile, director Robert Zemeckis is also working on a live-action “Pinocchio” revamp for Disney with Tom Hanks as his Geppetto.