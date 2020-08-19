Cardi B Threatens to Call FBI on Donald Trump Supporters for Partying With ‘WAP’

WENN

The ‘Bodak Yellow’ hitmaker vents her frustration on social media after learning that her criticized collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion was featured during a Republican boat party.

–

Cardi B has slammed supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump for playing her new song “WAP” during a boat party.

The 27-year-old rapper took to Twitter to vent her frustration, after learning that the collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion featured on the soundtrack for the bash.

Cardi also pointed out that, just a few days earlier, the tune’s sexually explicit lyrics had been criticised by several Republican commentators.

“Wasn’t republican conservative(s) throwing a little fit bout this song ?” she wrote alongside a video clip from the party. “……..Anyways this makes my a*s itchy. ….I’m callin the fbi on this festivity. They are not quarantining.”

Cardi B slammed Donald Trump’s supporters for playing ‘WAP’ during boat party.

In the video, Trump supporters wearing ‘Make America Great Again’ hats could be seen waving Trump flags while the song played.

<br />

Cardi’s fans were quick to offer their support, with some even naming and shaming one of the people in the video.

The “Bodak Yellow” star’s tweet came after she took part in an interview with newly-confirmed Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden for Elle magazine, and told him: “I have a whole list of things that I want our next president to do for us. But first, I just want Trump out. His mouth gets us in trouble so much.”