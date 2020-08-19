Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion Honors Women by Giving Away $1M

Instagram

Some of the lucky female fans who already get their share of the money take to social media to give their thanks to the ‘WAP’ collaborators, with one admitting to ‘ugly crying right now.’

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion are all about women empowerment. Following their hit joint song “WAP”, which launched at No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot 100, the female rappers decided to give back to their loyal female fans by giving away a whopping amount of $1 million through Twitter and Cash App.

Both Cardi and Megan took to their respective Twitter accounts to announce the giveaway, with the “Bodak Yellow” hitmaker saying, “y’all made #WAP amazing!! we’re partnering with Twitter and Cash App to give away a total of $1 million dollars to celebrate all you powerful women out there. tell us why you or a woman you know can use a piece of the $.” She added that fans could participate by using the hashtag #WAPParty and telling them their Cash App ID.

Many people are obviously attempting to become one of the 2,000 lucky women who get a share of the $1 million. Some people have even gotten the money already and thanked both Megan and Cardi for it. “Im not going to show the amount but i will say that i have been PRAYING so hard for a blessing and God did it thru @theestallion and @CashApp Yall just dont know how bad we needed this…we can get food AND have a place to stay this week..,” one person said, adding that she’s “ugly crying right now.”

“OMFG THANK YOU!!!!!!!!! I’m speechless. You’ll always be two of my favorite icons for empowering women and reclaiming female sexuality through your art!!!!! Thank you for supporting mine!” another wrote, while one more lucky person said, “Thank you from the bottom of my heart for this! This will used solely as a gift to myself, not for my classroom. Thank you ALL for the nominations. It means so much that you thought of me during this time.”