Cameron Smith future, Gold Coast Titans, Brisbane Broncos

Cameron Smith has been tipped to turn the Gold Coast Titans into premiership contenders in one season if the game’s premier player decides to jump ship when his current Storm deal expires at the end of the season.

Smith’s future has been a topic of conversation over the last month, with aspiring Broncos CEO Ben Ikin declaring he’ll chase the NRL legend for next year if he gets the job. Brisbane great Steve Renouf also wrote a column for NRL.com discussing potential landing spots for Smith if he in fact decides to play on.

The Gold Coast Titans was the prime destination according to Renouf, and the idea of Smith playing with a much improved Titans outfit next year has the support of one premiership-winning coach.

Former Manly coach Geoff Toovey declared Smith would turn the improved Titans into genuine title contenders, especially with the players they have recruited.

Despite nearing 40, Cam Smith has a host of offers for next year. (AAP)

David Fifita, Herman Ese’ese and Tino Fa’suamaleaui have agreed to terms with Justin Holbrook’s team, making the idea even more attractive.

“I think he is just that steadying influence they need up there,” Toovey told Fox Sports.

“Apart from being a classy player, Smith exudes that confidence to the players around him.

“You look at him being at Melbourne for years and you can see the effect that he has on the players he plays with.

“I think they just lift to another level with him in the side.

“I think his best days are probably past him playing-wise, but the amount of inspiration and confidence he would give those players around him would be invaluable.”

However, league great Mark Carroll went outside the box when asked about where Smith should play next year.

“I’m going to throw something out there that is a little left-field, let him go and be captain-coach at the Broncos,” Carroll said.

“I just think he would be unbelievable. At the moment he is probably coaching half of what Melbourne are doing.

“For him to pack his bags and get a fresh start back in Queensland, I think he would be an inspiration at the Broncos.”

QLDER: Round 14

Ikin said the idea of captain coach in today’s NRL seems unrealistic but other keen judges believe if anybody could do it – it would be Smith.

“I spent some time with Craig Bellamy in the off-season and he said Cameron Smith is the best coach at the Melbourne Storm,” Ikin revealed.

“I said explain that to me and he said because he is as smart as anyone on the coaching staff, but because he is out there on the field when we sit down to do our reviews he brings a completely different context to the conversation because he is out there and has experienced it.

“While we are sitting back here as coaches watching it on a television he is out there living it.

“When you talk about captain-coaches Matty Johns has said Cameron Smith is the only person in the modern game that could be capable of it.”

Smith’s children attend school on the Gold Coast and former teammate and friend Matt Geyer, who he lived with when he first went to Melbourne, works and lives there. Both families remain close.

Why players still respect Cam Smith

Titans coach Holbrook smiled during the week when asked about the club possibly chasing Smith.

“I like the idea of it,” Holbrook said.

“Thanks to Steve [Renouf] for writing it and obviously [Smith] is the best player to ever play our game and there is a lot of talk around what he is going to do in his future.

“I wouldn’t think he would leave Melbourne if I am honest with you but any side would love to have Cameron Smith.

“I might have a couple of days off training if I got him to the club because he is pretty good at organising the side. He’s a great player and it will be interesting to see what he ends up doing.”