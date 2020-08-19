Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War officially announced, full reveal coming on August 26

Earlier this year, reports indicated that the next Call of Duty game would be titled Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. Speculation abounded, as this is the latest in the year that a Call of Duty game has ever been announced.

A recent ARG heightened the idea that it centered around the Cold War and now, those rumors have been proven true. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War has been officially confirmed. You can check out the reveal teaser video below.