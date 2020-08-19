Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War officially announced, full reveal coming on August 26

Earlier this year, reports indicated that the next Call of Duty game would be titled Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. Speculation abounded, as this is the latest in the year that a Call of Duty game has ever been announced.
A recent ARG heightened the idea that it centered around the Cold War and now, those rumors have been proven true. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War has been officially confirmed. You can check out the reveal teaser video below.
As Activision previously confirmed during its Q2 2020 earnings, this game is being developed by Treyarch and Raven Software.
More information is coming via the full reveal of the game on August 26, 2020. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is set to release later this year. It’s coming to PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One and PC.