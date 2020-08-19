Bulldogs target Penrith’s Charlie Staines for 2021.

Penrith’s rookie tryscoring sensation Charlie Staines is the latest player on Trent Barrett’s Bulldogs hit list for 2021.

Staines hit the headlines for scoring four tries on debut in round – becoming only the sixth player to do so in the game’s history.

He added two more tries in his second game to again re-write the record books, making him the first player to score six tries in his first two games in over 80 years.

Barrett is currently an assistant coach at Penrith and is close to the 19-year-old from Forbes.

Penrith try-scoring phenom Charlie Staines could be targeted by the Bulldogs as a fullback, Joey says. (Getty)

The Bulldogs’ coach-elect has a ‘no poaching rule’ in place with the Panthers but Penrith are unlikely to stand in his way if he takes Staines.

The Panthers have a host of talented outside backs and Staines has only got his chance in the top grade through injury.

Other players on the Bulldogs’ wish list include Staines’ Panthers team-mate Matt Burton, Manly utility Dylan Walker and Broncos bad boy Tevita Pangai junior.