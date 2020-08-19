Brooklyn Beckham Sparks Marriage Buzz by Referring to Nicola Peltz as ‘Wife’

Instagram

The photographer son of David and Victoria Beckham got engaged to ‘The Last Airbender’ actress in July, and has been spotted wearing a gold band on his wedding finger.

–

Brooklyn Beckham is so serious about spending the rest of his life with model fiancee Nicola Peltz he has already started referring to her as his “wife”.

The photographer son of David Beckham and Victoria Adams posted a snap of himself with his girlfriend on Instagram on Tuesday, August 18, and referred to her as “my wife”.

Brooklyn Beckham referred to fiancee Nicola Peltz as his ‘wife’ in an Instagram comment.

Peltz posted the same shot online and captioned it: “My forever.”

<br />

The posts come days after the couple put gossips and bloggers on high alert when Brooklyn showed off a gold band on his wedding finger, suggesting the couple had secretly wed. Insiders insist that’s not the case and the pair is just very much in love.