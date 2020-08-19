Brodie Croft dropped for Anthony Milford, Brisbane Broncos

Brodie Croft’s struggles as Brisbane’s primary playmaker stem from a lack of confidence, says Broncos great Sam Thaiday.

Croft’s future at Red Hill is under a cloud after he was dropped in favour of Anthony Milford following the Broncos’ 36-8 loss to Canberra.

Named at five-eighth against the Raiders, Croft struggled to create holes in the Raiders’ line and made some crucial misses in defence.

The former Storm half did not train with the first grade side yesterday, with Milford slotting in at five-eighth alongside Tom Dearden in the halves.

Croft looked solid in the opening two games of the season before the pandemic struck the NRL, leading the Broncos to a 28-21 win over the Cowboys in Round One and a 22-18 victory over Souths a week later.

But ever since the resumption of play in late May, the Broncos have struggled to adapt to the new rules, leaving them vulnerable in defence and rudderless in attack.

Speaking on Wide World of Sports’ QLDER, Thaiday pinpointed the reason for Croft’s decline in form.

“It’s definitely a confidence thing,” Thaiday said.

“It’s very hard when you come to a club with a resume that he had and playing under Craig Bellamy at the Melbourne Storm.

“He played alongside Cooper Cronk, having Cameron Smith mentor you as a young guy coming through, you put that pressure on yourself.”

Croft isn’t the only Broncos player to be well down on his best, with coach Anthony Seibold admitting his side was ill-prepared for the speed of the ruck brought on by the six-again rule which has left them fatigued on both sides of the ball since the competition resumed.

The optimism surrounding Croft’s recruitment has quickly evaporated as the club chops and changes its side weekly, leaving little chance for players to develop a sense ownership for the team’s overall performance.

The halfback arrived at the club with plenty of fanfare having been Cronk’s understudy at the Storm. He was even given an instant role in the Broncos’ leadership group.

He was referred to as a Cronk clone in the early days of his career and Thaiday believes those comparisons have contributed to the problems he’s experiencing.

The Brisbane and Maroons great says Croft’s lack of self-belief is the source of the problem.

“When the outside world is putting that pressure on you as well it can make it hard on a young player,” Thaiday said.

“He’s still trying to find his feet as an established halfback. So many things the halfback needs to tick before we give them approval.”

