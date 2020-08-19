Britt Stewart Is ‘Over the Moon’ for Being First Black Female Pro

ABC

‘Dancing with the Stars’ has announced that Stewart has been promoted from troupe member to pro for season 29 of the long-running ABC dancing competition show.

Britt Stewart is “over the moon” for her new role on “Dancing with the Stars.” The 30-year-old has made history on the long-running ABC’s dancing competition show by becoming its first black female pro-dancer after she got promoted from troupe member to professional dancer for season 29.

On Tuesday, August 18, the dancer took to Instagram to express her excitement. “It’s actually happening!!! I am over the moon to be a first time PRO on Season 29 of @dancingabc,” she began her post. “My heart is filled with gratitude to have been given this opportunity.”

“I can hardly contain my excitement to step into this new position,” she continued. “Congratulations to the rest of my beautiful #DWTS family. I love you and can’t wait to be back in the ballroom with you all.”

When speaking to ET about her appointment as pro-dancer, Stewart gushed, “I’m just so grateful, so excited and over the moon, honestly. Ever since I found out, I just don’t really know what to do with myself. So much excitement, so much emotion.” She added that she had learned about it around a week prior.

On how she initially reacted to the news, the “High School Musical” dancer spilled, “When it set in, emotion really took over.” She went on admitting, “I started crying and then immediately when I got off the Zoom call [with producers] I called my mom and I was just like, ‘Ahh!’ and just all the tears were flowing.”

During the interview, Stewart also shared her thought on the significance of her making into the pro lineup. “To be the first Black female pro is such an honor, and I definitely don’t take it lightly. Having this opportunity and position is just so beautiful. I’m so happy to take it on and also be a part of a show that celebrates diversity,” she pointed out.

“When I was there for five seasons on troupe and two tours I always felt celebrated – for not just my race, but for all of me,” the dancer, who had been a full-time member of the show’s troupe since 2016, added. “Also, being part of ‘Dancing with the Stars’, which has that sort of love and openness for equality, is an honor as well.”

The list of pros competing for the next mirrorball trophy was announced on “Good Morning America” on Tuesday, August 18. Alan Bersten, Emma Slater, Sasha Farber, Brandon Armstrong, Jenna Johnson, Val Chmerkovskiy, Pasha Pashkov, Peta Murgatroyd, Gleb Savchenko and Cheryl Burke are among the returning pros, while Lindsay Arnold and Witney Carson will be absent due to their pregnancies.