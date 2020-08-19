Britney Spears’ Ex-Husband Jason Alexander Attends Conservatorship Protest

Britney Spears‘ ex-husband, Jason Alexander, made it clear where his support lays in her ongoing conservatorship battle.

The 38-year-old was seen attending the #FreeBritney protest that took place at a Los Angeles, Calif. courthouse on Wednesday, Aug. 19. According to a protester who spoke with Britney’s former husband of 55-hours, Alexander, along with his wife and infant son, traveled all the way to California from his home in Nashville, Tenn.

The attendee said he came to “support” the movement and was a “delightful” addition to the group.

Alexander also spoke to Us Weekly about what motivated him to join the protest, describing the conservatorship as an “unfortunate situation.”

“I wanna see Britney get what she rightly deserves, and from personal conversations, she doesn’t want to be under the conservatorship obviously and it’s affecting her life still to this day in a negative way,” he shared. “And it’s time for it to be over.”