Breaking news: Supreme Court orders CBI probe in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sudden demise opened up a can of controversies that led to a public plea for a CBI investigation on the case. His family filed an FIR in Bihar against Rhea Chakraborty for abetment of suicide and thereon, Bihar Police and Enforcement Directorate have been questioning people involved in the matter.

The Supreme Count finally announced its verdict today that the CBI will now take over Sushant Singh Rajput’s case. SC ensured that it is clear to all state police that only the Central Bureau of Investigation is responsible to probe the matter and there is no involvement of either the Bihar or the Mumbai police in it.

The SC further stated that the FIR lodged at Patna was lawful and will be referred by CBI for further investigation. They also stated that the case filed by Mumbai Police was of accidental death and thus they had limited investigation power in the matter.