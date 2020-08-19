Brandy Credits Daughter for Saving Her From Depression

Instagram

The ‘Boy Is Mine’ hitmaker talks about how she managed to pull herself out of depression when she was ‘lost musically, creatively, spiritually’ years ago.

Brandy has credited her daughter Sy’rai for saving her life during a bout of depression.

The R&B star, who recently released new album “B7” after an eight-year musical break, told People she was previously “lost musically, creatively, spiritually” and “had to pull it all together and make it all make sense.”

Issues in her personal life began after she burst onto the music scene at the age of 15 with her self-titled debut album in 1994, launched her popular coming-of-age show, “Moesha“, that ran for six seasons, and became the first black woman to play Cinderella onscreen in ABC’s 1997 TV musical.

However, as she matured, Brandy began to feel trapped by her “perfect” public image and, after welcoming her daughter with then-partner, producer Robert Smith, in 2002, and then splitting with him a year later, she “had to focus on what was important, which was Sy’rai.”

In 2006, the star was involved in a car accident that claimed the life of a 38-year-old woman. And although Brandy, who wasn’t charged criminally, settled out of court with the woman’s family, she found herself deeply despondent.

“I remember laying in bed super depressed,” she explained. “I (told) myself, ‘So, you’re just going to go out like this? That’s wack. You have a daughter. If you can’t do it for yourself, do it for her because this is not the way to leave a mark in her life.’ ”

She continued, “If Sy’rai wasn’t here, I wouldn’t be either… The place that I was in, it just felt like I wasn’t going to make it through.”

Now, Brandy insisted she’s in a positive place, crediting therapy, meditation, journaling and her faith for ultimately improving her mental health.

“I’m in a place now,” said the 41 year old, “where I can be proud of moving in the right direction.”