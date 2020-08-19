Brad Fittler warns Anthony Seibold that walking out on Broncos could ruin coaching future

League legend Brad Fittler has warned Anthony Seibold that if he walks out on the Brisbane Broncos, it could be his final coaching job in the NRL.

Fittler’s comments come as Seibold and his family were dragged through a slanderous social media attack over the last week.

While parts of the NRL world, including Phil Gould, have urged Seibold to consider walking away from the Broncos job to preserve his “sanity”, Fittler said such a move could have a detrimental impact on the rest of his career.

“If he walks away from here that’s the end of coaching I’d say for Anthony Seibold,” Fittler told 2GB’s Wide World of Sports Radio.

Anthony Seibold has a big decision to make on his future according to Brad Fittler (Getty)

“He went up to the Broncos with a pretty good team and everything has turned to crap pretty quickly, so there’s a big chance that when all the dust settles, a lot of it is going to be on Anthony Seibold’s shoulders and he’s going to have to wait an awful long time for another gig.

“Walking away isn’t that easy, this could possibly be the end of a coaching dream.

“I’m not sure if it’s that easy to walk away and given that the end of the season is five weeks away. There’s a bit of light at the end of the tunnel.

“You wonder how much value could he be adding at the moment, but if I was him, I’m not sure walking away is the best answer.”

Seibold’s legal team is understood to be closing in on the alleged culprits behind the spreading of cruel social media rumours , with European cybersecurity experts reportedly identifying ‘associates with links to NRL people’ in the investigation.