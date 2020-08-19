Bitcoin Price $12K Breakout Fails — Here’s How Low BTC Can Now Drop By Cointelegraph

Bitcoin Price $12K Breakout Fails — Here’s How Low BTC Can Now Drop
The price of (BTC) broke through the resistance level of $12,000, which led to a new yearly high for the number-one cryptocurrency by market capitalization.
However, the breakout was short-lived as the BTC price fell to $11,650 in recent days, marking a drop of almost 10% since the breakout. This drop caused the price of Bitcoin to drop back below the crucial resistance zone of $12,000. This breakdown is causing investors and traders to watch for more downside as several bearish arguments emerge.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.