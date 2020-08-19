Bipasha Basu reveals the most expensive gizmo she owns



Bipasha Basu is one of the most stunning actresses of Bollywood. She has captivated the audience with not just her performances, but with her moves and beauty too. She loves living the fit life and does put in efforts to live it. Bipasha has had her share of ups and downs in the industry but that has never made her want to give up.







Bipasha is fond of living her life luxuriously and there is no denying that, she has worked immensely hard all these years to deserve it and therefore when we questioned her about the most expensive piece of technology she owns, she had a quick reply. The actress said, “My home theatre setup which is present in all rooms of my house. ” Well, being a successful actress in Bollywood comes with its fair share of perks.