Billie Eilish Says Donald Trump Is ‘Destroying’ U.S., Urges People to Vote for Joe Biden

Before performing ‘My Future’ at Democratic National Convention, the Grammy winner blasts the current POTUS, ‘We need leaders who will solve problems like climate change and COVID, not deny them.’

Billie Eilish barely speaks up about politics. However, now that the election is coming closer, the Grammy winner has finally made her choice known to the world as she made a rare political statement before delivering a performance at the Democratic National Convention on Wednesday night, August 19.

During the event hosted by Kerry Washington, Billie began, “You don’t need to tell you things are a mess,” as she took a jab at Donald Trump by saying that the POTUS “is destroying our country and everything we care about.” The “Bad Guy” hitmaker continued, “We need leaders who will solve problems like climate change and COVID, not deny them. Leaders who will fight against systemic racism and inequality.”

Billie added, “That starts by voting for someone who understands how much is at stake, someone who is building a team that shares our values. It starts with voting against Donald Trump and for Joe Biden. Silence is not an option and we cannot sit this one out. We all have to vote like our lives and the world depends on it because they do. The only way to be certain of the future is to make it ourselves.”

Following her short speech, Billie took the stage with her brother, Finneas, to perform her latest single, “My Future”.

Billie has become the latest celebrity to endorse Joe Biden, joining the likes of Taylor Swift, Vivica A. Fox and Diplo. Even Cardi B, who used to be endorsing Bernie Sanders, showed her support to Biden after the politician was announced as the official representative of Democrats for the upcoming election.

She said earlier this year, “I’m just gonna go with Joe Biden because I cannot see the next step of America being ran by number 45. What I said is if I don’t win… I will endorse the Democrat who wins because Donald Trump is to my mind the most dangerous president in the modern history of America. This is a guy who lies all the time. He doesn’t believe in science. He downplayed this whole coronavirus, which has led the deaths of many thousands of people unnecessarily.”