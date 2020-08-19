Big Ten’s decision to postpone football, fall sports ‘will not be revisited’

Amid online petitions and parent protests regarding the Big Ten postponing football and other fall sports due to the coronavirus pandemic, league commissioner Kevin Warren wrote that the decision is final.

In an open letter shared on the league’s website, Warren wrote:

“I write on this occasion to share with you additional information regarding the Big Ten Conference’s decision to postpone the 2020-21 fall sports season. We thoroughly understand and deeply value what sports mean to our student-athletes, their families, our coaches and our fans. The vote by the Big Ten Council of Presidents and Chancellors (COP/C) was overwhelmingly in support of postponing fall sports and will not be revisited. The decision was thorough and deliberative, and based on sound feedback, guidance and advice from medical experts. Despite the decision to postpone fall sports, we continue our work to find a path forward that creates a healthy and safe environment for all Big Ten student-athletes to compete in the sports they love in a manner that helps to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and protects both student-athletes and the surrounding communities.”

Warren added:

“The Big Ten Conference has assembled a Return to Competition Task Force consisting of members from the COP/C, sports medicine and university medical personnel, Athletic Directors, Head Coaches, Faculty Athletic Representatives and Senior Women Administrators to plan for the return of fall sports competition as soon as possible. In evaluating winter/spring models, we will explore many factors including the number of football games that can reasonably be played from a health perspective in a full calendar year while maintaining a premier competitive experience for our student-athletes culminating in a Big Ten Championship. The Big Ten Conference will continue to collect feedback from student-athletes, families, and other constituents and remains in active discussions with its television partners regarding all future plans. “We have tremendous appreciation and understanding regarding what participation in sports means to our student-athletes, their families, our campus communities and our fans. We will continue to make the best decisions possible for the health, safety and wellness of our student-athletes. We appreciate the passion of the Big Ten community and will harness that energy towards providing the best possible experience for all Big Ten student-athletes.”

On Monday, Penn State athletic director Sandy Barbour said it was unlikely the Big Ten would reinstate the season even though parents from PSU, Ohio State, Nebraska, Iowa and other member schools sent a letter to Warren campaigning for fall football despite coronavirus-related concerns.

ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg had reported that some parents of Big Ten players intended to visit the conference headquarters in Rosemont, Illinois, on Friday morning to demand answers and attempt to get the league to reverse course and put fall sports back on the calendar.

Warren’s letter indicates any such meeting would be little more than a waste of time.