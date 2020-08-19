Best Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Cases in 2020

Best

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Cases

Android Central

2020

The best cases for the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra needs to balance protection and profile, style and substance, and do it all without breaking the bank. The Note 20 Ultra is one of the most cutting-edge phones on the market, but it’s also one of the largest and heaviest phones in 2020 as well. Combine that with the luxury price tag that Samsung demands, and you have a recipe for disaster if you dare to take your new phone out into the world naked. Skip the public smartphone indecency and get yourself a great case.



If you don’t want to bulk up your Note 20 Ultra but need to add some grip, the Air-S is a minimalist case that will give your fingers more purchase than expected while also guarding against scratches. The Kvadrat Cover we loved on the S20+ is back for the Note 20 and it looks even more vibrant and lovely than ever. It’s made of sustainable materials and feels fabulous in the hand. If you prefer your clear cases a little more robust and rugged, the Ghostek Atomic’s multi-layer bumper should help it survive 12-foot drops. I also like the bold metallic accents around the edges. The Note 20 Ultra isn’t getting that lovely Mystic Green color, but you can at least get a bit of that earthy glow with the Aqua Green version of the Parallax, or navy blue or burgundy if you prefer. OtterBox is better known for the ridiculously durable Defender Series, but I’m partial to the Symmetry because it’s thinner, easier to get on and off the phone, and it usually comes in more attractive colors like this Cake Pop Pink. While Spigen’s Rugged Armor might be the more popular, the Liquid Air is so much more appealing, both in the hand with its deeper texturing and visually with that uniform look. $12 at Amazon I have loved the Vanguard Series for the last couple generations of Galaxy phones because the color options go beyond the boring black and blue and the sturdy kickstand works in portrait mode as well as landscape. $30 at ArmadilloTek Samsung’s first-party leather case remains the leather case to beat for yet another generation, but the color options this year are more earthy and sophisticated than previous years, with color choices of black, brown, and green. If you’re determined to avoid adding any thickness to your Note 20 Ultra while guarding the glass back from scratches and slips, Anccer’s Colorful Series can let you trade the bronze or black for bold blue, green, or red. $13 at Amazon While the Fusion-X offers a bit more robust protection, it’s much more aggressive look can put off a lot of users. The Fusion offers most of the same protection without betraying the look of the phone. $11 at Amazon Fabric cases are fewer and further between these days, but this case features a flexible bumper around the sides and a two-tone textile feel around the back that simulates denim as well as leather. $11 at Amazon This hybrid case is built to withstand 10-foot drops without bulking up your Note 20 Ultra the way an OtterBox or UAG might. I’m also quite fond of the rich ruby red color, which makes me want to hunt down a candied apple. $30 at Incipio Goodness knows the back of the Note 20 Ultra is certainly big enough to hole a few cards, and this understated case from Spigen lets you carry them without being as obvious as other folio cases. From $16 at Amazon Being able to prop up the Note 20 Ultra while you’re out and about is a wonderful addition, especially when you get it without being saddled with some huge bulky tank. It also adds excellent grip. From $17 at Amazon Samsung’s silicone cases are always perfectly color-matched to the Note models, and this year is no exception, offering white, black, and “brown”, which is undoubtedly, unabashedly pink.

What are the best cases for the Note 20 Ultra?

The Note 20 Ultra is a phone with good bit of heft to it, so you need two things above all else in a case: you need grip and you need impact protection. If you still need your case to be slim while guarding your new flagship, the Ringke Air-S offers great grip and some cushioning while hugging the Note 20’s every curve and not being as flashy and showboating. It’s an understated look for a refined user.

If you need something more rugged to keep it safe, the Ghostek Atomic will let the Mystic Bronze shine through while that shiny bumper conceals the shock-absorbing gel that sits around the corners and the top/bottom edges. I adore the look of the bold red with the bronze, but the Iridescent version could mesh really well with the Mystic White.